ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Hits New 12-Month High at $18.07

Shares of ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.07 and last traded at $17.97, with a volume of 14625 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised ARC Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th.

ARC Resources Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.59 and its 200-day moving average is $15.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The energy company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ARC Resources had a net margin of 28.19% and a return on equity of 22.43%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ARC Resources Ltd. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ARC Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.1256 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. ARC Resources’s payout ratio is presently 12.89%.

About ARC Resources

ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the acquiring and developing crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney basin located in Alberta and northeast British Columbia. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

