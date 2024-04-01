Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) Shares Gap Down to $3.43

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.43, but opened at $3.35. Ardagh Metal Packaging shares last traded at $3.34, with a volume of 148,632 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMBP. UBS Group began coverage on Ardagh Metal Packaging in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $4.10 to $3.50 in a research note on Monday. Barclays lowered Ardagh Metal Packaging from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Ardagh Metal Packaging in a report on Monday, March 18th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $3.20 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target (down from $4.00) on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ardagh Metal Packaging currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.30.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.34, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.75.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a negative net margin of 1.04% and a positive return on equity of 38.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.76%. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s payout ratio is -333.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ardagh Metal Packaging

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMBP. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 1,382.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,682,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,521,000 after acquiring an additional 4,366,315 shares during the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 69.0% in the first quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,154,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,431,000 after buying an additional 4,146,893 shares in the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. increased its holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 771.2% in the third quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 2,783,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,713,000 after buying an additional 2,464,105 shares in the last quarter. Grizzlyrock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the fourth quarter worth about $9,360,000. Finally, Brightline Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the fourth quarter worth about $8,582,000. 16.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ardagh Metal Packaging

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies consumer metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine.

