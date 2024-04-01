Argus Raises GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC) Price Target to $110.00

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Argus from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.75% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on GEHC. HSBC began coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.45.

GEHC stock traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $89.61. The stock had a trading volume of 512,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,566,544. The firm has a market cap of $40.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.83. GE HealthCare Technologies has a 12-month low of $62.35 and a 12-month high of $94.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.82.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 25.58%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 436,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,731,000 after acquiring an additional 79,073 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 341,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,254,000 after acquiring an additional 88,384 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 90.4% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 77,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,286,000 after acquiring an additional 36,886 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 79,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,358,000 after acquiring an additional 30,301 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 96,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,569,000 after acquiring an additional 41,057 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

