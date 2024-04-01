Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Sold by Retirement Guys Formula LLC

Retirement Guys Formula LLC lowered its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,192 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Purus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 7,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 2.2% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ANET shares. Barclays upped their price target on Arista Networks from $272.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $230.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Melius raised Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $313.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Melius Research upgraded Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.59.

Shares of ANET traded up $6.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $296.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 560,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,464,169. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.68 and a 1 year high of $307.74. The company has a market cap of $92.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $276.42 and a 200 day moving average of $234.76.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a net margin of 35.62% and a return on equity of 31.44%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. Arista Networks’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.24, for a total value of $6,813,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,651,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,329,232. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Arista Networks news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.28, for a total value of $460,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,955,764.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.24, for a total transaction of $6,813,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,651,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,329,232. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 309,084 shares of company stock valued at $86,554,611 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

