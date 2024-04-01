Ark (ARK) Price Reaches $1.04 on Major Exchanges

Ark (ARK) traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. One Ark coin can now be purchased for $1.04 or 0.00001504 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ark has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar. Ark has a market capitalization of $187.95 million and approximately $16.42 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000174 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00001936 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001493 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001519 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000893 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00002702 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001271 BTC.

Ark Profile

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 179,886,486 coins and its circulating supply is 179,887,258 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. The official website for Ark is ark.io.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

