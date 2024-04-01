Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on AWI. UBS Group raised Armstrong World Industries from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $103.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $95.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $98.29.

AWI opened at $124.22 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Armstrong World Industries has a one year low of $62.03 and a one year high of $125.56.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.18. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 41.56% and a net margin of 17.28%. The company had revenue of $312.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.40%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 28.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,825 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 7.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,988 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 7.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 32.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,164 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 7,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

