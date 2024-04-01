ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decline of 10.4% from the February 29th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ArrowMark Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ArrowMark Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in ArrowMark Financial by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 222,034 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,032,000 after buying an additional 16,408 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in ArrowMark Financial by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ArrowMark Financial by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,070 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 14,128 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ArrowMark Financial by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,930 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.93% of the company’s stock.

ArrowMark Financial Price Performance

Shares of BANX traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.82. The company had a trading volume of 14,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,103. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.94. ArrowMark Financial has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $19.50.

ArrowMark Financial Increases Dividend

About ArrowMark Financial

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from ArrowMark Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.56%.

ArrowMark Financial Corp. is a closed-end balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ArrowMark Asset Management, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets of global region. For its equity portion, the fund invests in stocks of companies operating across financials, banks sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across diversified market capitalization.

