Aryzta Ag (OTCMKTS:ARZTF) Short Interest Update

Aryzta Ag (OTCMKTS:ARZTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,846,400 shares, a drop of 20.9% from the February 29th total of 8,655,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6,846.4 days.
Aryzta Price Performance
Shares of ARZTF remained flat at C$1.86 during mid-day trading on Monday. Aryzta has a 52-week low of C$1.70 and a 52-week high of C$1.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$1.77 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.74.
Aryzta Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Aryzta
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Analysts are Bullish on These 4 Oversold Large Cap Stocks
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- 5 Tech Stocks to Buy Now, Ahead of the Q1 Reports
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- 5 Cheap Dividend Stocks: Which to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Aryzta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aryzta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.