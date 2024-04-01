Asahi Kasei Co. (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) Short Interest Update

Asahi Kasei Co. (OTCMKTS:AHKSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the February 29th total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Asahi Kasei Stock Down 0.6 %

OTCMKTS:AHKSY traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.67. The stock had a trading volume of 9,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,779. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.45 and its 200 day moving average is $13.85. Asahi Kasei has a fifty-two week low of $11.80 and a fifty-two week high of $15.56. The stock has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Get Asahi Kasei alerts:

Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. Asahi Kasei had a positive return on equity of 4.00% and a negative net margin of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter.

Asahi Kasei Company Profile

Asahi Kasei Corporation manufactures and sells chemicals. It offers caustic soda, chemical fertilizers, nitric acid, ammonia, acrylonitrile, methyl methacrylate, styrene, adipic acid, hexamethylene diamine, AH salt, propionitrile, sodium cyanide, acetonitrile, methacrylonitrile, cyclohexyl methacrylate, polyethylenes, polyethylenes powder, PMMA resin, polystyrene, polybutadiene rubbers, styrene/butadiene rubbers, clear styrenic copolymer, styrenic thermoplastic elastomer, hydrogenated styrenic elastomers, membranes and systems, functional materials, foams, purging compound, polyisocyanates, polycarbonatediol, aluminum paste, latex, photopolymers and platemaking systems, films, cyclohexanol, cyclohexane, and cyclohexene.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Asahi Kasei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asahi Kasei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.