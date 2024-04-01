Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Buys 101,287 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 403.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,362 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,287 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF worth $18,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 5,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. JB Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 556,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,884,000 after purchasing an additional 20,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 112,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,526,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of QUAL traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $164.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,573,281 shares. The company has a market cap of $37.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $158.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.21.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

