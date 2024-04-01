Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Buys 130 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Roper Technologies makes up about 1.3% of Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $7,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ROP. Essex Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 10,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,778,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 9,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,244,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 2,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.71, for a total transaction of $109,942.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,540,541.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ROP shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $572.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $620.00 to $622.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $574.25.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ROP traded down $6.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $554.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,508. The company has a market cap of $59.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.56, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $549.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $527.35. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $430.03 and a 52-week high of $565.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.27%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

