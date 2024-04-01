Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Buys 224 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 224 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial accounts for approximately 1.4% of Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $8,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,651,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,544,937,000 after buying an additional 32,632 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,375,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $739,686,000 after purchasing an additional 195,537 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 29.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,673,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $555,952,000 after purchasing an additional 382,811 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 106,308.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,587,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $389,527,000. 83.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 13,346 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.81, for a total value of $5,175,712.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,485,474.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Gumer Alvero sold 1,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.00, for a total transaction of $721,924.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,056,378. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 13,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.81, for a total value of $5,175,712.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,409 shares in the company, valued at $2,485,474.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,161 shares of company stock valued at $35,560,647 in the last quarter. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMP has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore ISI downgraded Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $385.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Raymond James began coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $437.00 to $488.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $428.83.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

Shares of AMP stock traded down $3.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $435.05. 126,385 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 485,781. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $279.85 and a 12-month high of $440.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $43.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $406.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $368.87.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.67 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 16.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 22.78%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

