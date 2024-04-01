Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Buys 402 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $5,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 12,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,187,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 17,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,520,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $297.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Axon Enterprise from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Axon Enterprise from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Axon Enterprise from $240.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Axon Enterprise from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $301.73.

Shares of NASDAQ AXON traded down $2.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $310.76. The company had a trading volume of 82,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,785. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12 month low of $175.37 and a 12 month high of $325.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $285.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.37. The stock has a market cap of $23.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.04 and a beta of 0.93.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.29. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 11.14%. The company had revenue of $432.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.97 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Joshua Isner sold 35,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.68, for a total transaction of $8,909,472.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 309,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,911,067.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

