Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Buys 4,532 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 172,939 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,532 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $6,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Halliburton in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Halliburton in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Halliburton in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Halliburton by 443.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Halliburton in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HAL shares. Atb Cap Markets cut Halliburton from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on Halliburton from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com cut Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Halliburton from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.63.

Halliburton Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:HAL traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $39.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,801,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,396,000. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.18 and its 200-day moving average is $37.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.06. Halliburton has a one year low of $27.84 and a one year high of $43.85. The company has a market cap of $35.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.00.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 31.59%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is an increase from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.21%.

Insider Transactions at Halliburton

In other news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $176,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,762.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Halliburton news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 377,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $13,308,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 759,015 shares in the company, valued at $26,793,229.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $176,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,762.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

