Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,233 shares during the quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. 77.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USB traded down $0.62 during trading on Monday, reaching $44.08. 1,677,108 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,972,922. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.05. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $27.27 and a fifty-two week high of $45.85.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 13.36%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.76%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Odeon Capital Group upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.93 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. TheStreet raised U.S. Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.41.

In other news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total transaction of $895,005.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 164,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,837,573.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total transaction of $895,005.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 164,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,837,573.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total value of $1,152,904.71. Following the sale, the insider now owns 144,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,255,515.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 60,265 shares of company stock valued at $2,535,903. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

