Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 174,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 8.6% of Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.07% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $52,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $0.69 on Monday, hitting $336.36. The company had a trading volume of 396,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,380,566. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $327.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $299.79. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $239.23 and a 1 year high of $340.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

