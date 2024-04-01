Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.95 Million Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,700 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in FedEx by 143.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 107 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FDX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their price objective on FedEx from $330.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on FedEx from $291.00 to $324.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $301.07.

In other FedEx news, VP Guy M. Erwin II sold 2,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total transaction of $794,763.39. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,507.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 6,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.02, for a total value of $1,769,882.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,265,277.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Guy M. Erwin II sold 2,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total value of $794,763.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 486 shares in the company, valued at $140,507.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,393 shares of company stock valued at $5,581,475. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FDX traded down $8.49 on Monday, hitting $281.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,142,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,160,470. The company has a market capitalization of $69.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.26. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $213.80 and a fifty-two week high of $291.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $251.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $252.83.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.37. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.41 EPS. FedEx’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 29.07%.

FedEx announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 21st that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the shipping service provider to buy up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

