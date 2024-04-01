Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Has $10.14 Million Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,256 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 1.7% of Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $10,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UNH. Robbins Farley acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Richelieu Gestion SA acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CGC Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1,000.0% in the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 55 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 340.0% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 66 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 148.1% in the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 67 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total transaction of $451,127.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,289 shares in the company, valued at $16,977,233.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total transaction of $597,581.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,364 shares in the company, valued at $4,527,306.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total transaction of $451,127.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,977,233.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $596.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $610.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $584.00 to $581.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. HSBC restated a “reduce” rating and issued a $480.00 price objective (down previously from $550.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $591.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $579.33.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of UNH stock traded down $3.81 on Monday, reaching $490.89. The stock had a trading volume of 856,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,044,353. The firm has a market capitalization of $452.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $445.68 and a 12 month high of $554.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $502.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $519.09.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.39%. The firm had revenue of $94.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $1.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 31.54%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

