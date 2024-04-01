Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 439 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Savings Bank boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 3,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 2,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 12,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 5,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bensler LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 7,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWD stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $178.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,033,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,164,492. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $143.34 and a 12 month high of $179.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.31. The company has a market cap of $56.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

