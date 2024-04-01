Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 4,928 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 103.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,684 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 4,928 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Tesla by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 3,422 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. Retirement Guys Formula LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $289,000. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,174 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,273,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, True North Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 4,373 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $267.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.63.

Tesla Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $3.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $172.35. 47,734,920 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,757,352. The firm has a market capitalization of $548.90 billion, a PE ratio of 39.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 2.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.73. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $152.37 and a 12-month high of $299.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The business had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total value of $2,143,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at $6,376,229.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total value of $121,674.57. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,171 shares in the company, valued at $11,188,215.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total transaction of $2,143,785.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,376,229.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 198,598 shares of company stock worth $36,952,434. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

