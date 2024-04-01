Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Sells 283 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 264.7% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

DE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Melius cut shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $494.00 price objective for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $431.28.

Deere & Company stock traded down $3.93 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $406.81. The company had a trading volume of 530,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,514,831. The firm has a market cap of $113.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Deere & Company has a one year low of $345.55 and a one year high of $450.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $381.59 and a 200 day moving average of $381.65.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.30 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 44.60%. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 27.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.12%.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

