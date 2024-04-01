AsiaBaseMetals (CVE:ABZ) Stock Price Up 33.3%

AsiaBaseMetals Inc. (CVE:ABZ – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 33.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. 353,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 362% from the average session volume of 76,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

AsiaBaseMetals Trading Up 33.3 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.10 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.94 million, a P/E ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 0.55.

Insider Activity

In other AsiaBaseMetals news, Director Raj Chowdhry acquired 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.10 per share, with a total value of C$35,000.00. Insiders purchased 360,500 shares of company stock worth $35,905 in the last quarter. 67.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About AsiaBaseMetals

AsiaBaseMetals Inc focuses on the exploration and development of precious and base metals properties in Canada. It explores for gold, silver, zinc copper, cobalt, and lithium deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Gnome project consisting of 1,996 hectares located in British Columbia. AsiaBaseMetals Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

