AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) versus Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) Financial Survey

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK – Get Free Report) and Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for AssetMark Financial and Patria Investments, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get AssetMark Financial alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AssetMark Financial 0 1 0 1 3.00 Patria Investments 0 1 0 0 2.00

AssetMark Financial presently has a consensus price target of $31.67, indicating a potential downside of 10.57%. Patria Investments has a consensus price target of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 14.56%. Given Patria Investments’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Patria Investments is more favorable than AssetMark Financial.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AssetMark Financial 17.38% 12.74% 9.76% Patria Investments 36.81% 38.20% 19.57%

Risk & Volatility

This table compares AssetMark Financial and Patria Investments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

AssetMark Financial has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Patria Investments has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AssetMark Financial and Patria Investments’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AssetMark Financial $708.50 million 3.72 $123.12 million $1.64 21.59 Patria Investments $327.60 million N/A $118.40 million $0.81 18.32

AssetMark Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Patria Investments. Patria Investments is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AssetMark Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

28.6% of AssetMark Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.3% of Patria Investments shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of AssetMark Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 58.1% of Patria Investments shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

AssetMark Financial beats Patria Investments on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AssetMark Financial

(Get Free Report)

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management platform in the United States. It offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology solutions to the financial adviser channel. The company also provides flexible technology platform for advisers for accessing a range of automated tools and capabilities, including new account opening, portfolio construction, streamlined financial planning, customer billing, investor reporting, progress-to-goal analysis, and client activity tracking; adviser services; curated investment platform; and integrated financial planning tools. In addition, it provides SaaS-based financial planning, wellness, and client digital engagement solutions; offers mutual funds; custodial recordkeeping services primarily to investor clients of registered investment advisers; wealth management solutions for individual investors; and overlay management, investment solutions, flexible desktop technology, and a manager marketplace. The company serves independent advisers who provide wealth management advice to the U.S. investors. AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Concord, California. AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Huatai International Investment Holdings Limited.

About Patria Investments

(Get Free Report)

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds. Patria Investments Limited was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

Receive News & Ratings for AssetMark Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AssetMark Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.