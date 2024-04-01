ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF) Short Interest Down 15.9% in March

ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,300 shares, a decrease of 15.9% from the February 29th total of 39,600 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 19,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

ATIF Stock Down 1.0 %

ATIF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.97. 272 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,646. ATIF has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $2.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.05.

About ATIF

ATIF Holdings Limited operates as a business consulting company in Hong Kong, the United States, and Mexico. It offers financial consulting services to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). The company primarily focuses on helping clients going public on the national stock exchanges and OTC markets in the United States.

