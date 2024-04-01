Atlas Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:ATLX) Short Interest Down 8.8% in March

Atlas Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:ATLX – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 197,400 shares, a drop of 8.8% from the February 29th total of 216,500 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 88,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Lithium during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Lithium during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Lithium during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Lithium during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Cross Staff Investments Inc grew its stake in Atlas Lithium by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 215,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,744,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. 18.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Atlas Lithium alerts:

Atlas Lithium Price Performance

Shares of ATLX traded up $1.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.01. 144,232 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,017. The company has a quick ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.41. Atlas Lithium has a 52-week low of $11.80 and a 52-week high of $45.00. The company has a market cap of $242.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.52 and a beta of -1.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Atlas Lithium from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ATLX

Atlas Lithium Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atlas Lithium Corporation operates as a mineral exploration and mining company in Brazil. It operates the Minas Gerais lithium project that consists of 54 mineral rights covering an area of 59,275 acres located within the Brazilian Eastern Pegmatitic Province; and Northeastern Brazil lithium project, which consists of 7 mineral rights covering an area of 16,266 acres in the States of Paraíba and Rio Grande do Norte in northeastern Brazil.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.