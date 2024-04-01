Atlas Lithium (NASDAQ:ATLX) Given New $36.00 Price Target at Roth Mkm

Atlas Lithium (NASDAQ:ATLX – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Roth Mkm from $39.00 to $36.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 88.98% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Atlas Lithium from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday.

Atlas Lithium stock traded up $2.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.05. The stock had a trading volume of 263,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,792. Atlas Lithium has a twelve month low of $11.80 and a twelve month high of $45.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 5.24. The firm has a market cap of $243.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.69 and a beta of -1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.41.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATLX. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Lithium during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Atlas Lithium in the 2nd quarter valued at $567,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Lithium in the 2nd quarter valued at $721,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Lithium during the second quarter worth $8,525,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Lithium during the second quarter valued at $339,000. 18.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlas Lithium Corporation operates as a mineral exploration and mining company in Brazil. It operates the Minas Gerais lithium project that consists of 54 mineral rights covering an area of 59,275 acres located within the Brazilian Eastern Pegmatitic Province; and Northeastern Brazil lithium project, which consists of 7 mineral rights covering an area of 16,266 acres in the States of Paraíba and Rio Grande do Norte in northeastern Brazil.

