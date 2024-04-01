Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock Holdings Increased by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,657 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 151.5% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Atlassian Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM opened at $196.71 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $213.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Atlassian Co. has a one year low of $128.02 and a one year high of $258.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.24). Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 34.56% and a negative net margin of 9.87%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Atlassian from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Atlassian from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Atlassian in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.19.

Get Our Latest Report on Atlassian

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Atlassian news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 2,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.55, for a total value of $594,158.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 171,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,296,180.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 2,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.55, for a total transaction of $594,158.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 171,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,296,180.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.40, for a total value of $1,824,557.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 477,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,824,329.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 293,159 shares of company stock valued at $63,767,765 over the last quarter. Insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Company Profile

(Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.