AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by SevenBridge Financial Group LLC

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,293 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,598 shares during the quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in T. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 16,250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in AT&T during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in AT&T during the third quarter valued at $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.
AT&T Price Performance
NYSE T opened at $17.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.57. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $19.99.
AT&T Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.45%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 56.63%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Oppenheimer raised AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.61.
AT&T Profile
AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.
