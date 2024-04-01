Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Shares Gap Up to $2.82

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.82, but opened at $2.90. Aurora Innovation shares last traded at $2.89, with a volume of 4,980,748 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AUR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Aurora Innovation from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Aurora Innovation from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $1.75 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on Aurora Innovation from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th.

Get Aurora Innovation alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Aurora Innovation

Aurora Innovation Stock Up 3.2 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 2.91.

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Reid Hoffman sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total transaction of $2,520,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 463,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,168,178.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aurora Innovation

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Aurora Innovation by 277.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,015,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,786,000 after acquiring an additional 62,491,033 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aurora Innovation by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,516,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,967,000 after buying an additional 4,625,559 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Aurora Innovation by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 59,824,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,433,000 after buying an additional 158,114 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Aurora Innovation by 125.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 33,634,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,040,000 after buying an additional 18,703,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aurora Innovation by 311.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,759,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,794,000 after buying an additional 18,740,928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

About Aurora Innovation

(Get Free Report)

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.