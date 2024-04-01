Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $320.00 target price on the software company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.66% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ADSK. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.44.
Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 75.01%. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Autodesk will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.
In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 21,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total transaction of $5,473,569.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,213 shares in the company, valued at $27,354,327.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.28, for a total value of $132,154.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,816 shares in the company, valued at $10,047,548.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 21,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total transaction of $5,473,569.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,213 shares in the company, valued at $27,354,327.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,695 shares of company stock worth $12,046,658 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADSK. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Autodesk by 86.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,466 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after buying an additional 4,381 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the third quarter worth approximately $330,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Autodesk by 60.5% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 19,776 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,092,000 after buying an additional 7,451 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 boosted its stake in Autodesk by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 4,355 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Capital Management Company LP purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the second quarter worth approximately $24,349,000. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.
