Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) Trading Down 7.5%

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) shares fell 7.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.90 and last traded at $5.90. 1,050,329 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 1,612,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.38.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AUTL. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Autolus Therapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Autolus Therapeutics from $3.20 to $4.80 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.96.

The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.85.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AUTL. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 6.6% in the first quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 4,346,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,124,000 after acquiring an additional 268,818 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,328,000. Perpetual Ltd grew its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 2,064,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,297,000 after purchasing an additional 91,683 shares during the period. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,992,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,642,000 after acquiring an additional 403,449 shares during the period. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Autolus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,793,000. 72.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1 and TRBC2; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate to treat multiple myeloma.

