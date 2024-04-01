Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,150,000 shares, a growth of 13.7% from the February 29th total of 2,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,680,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 84,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 337.3% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,292 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 141,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. EWA LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. EWA LLC now owns 25,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 7,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AUTL traded down $0.68 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,308,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,615,425. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.90. Autolus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.61 and a twelve month high of $7.45.
Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1 and TRBC2; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate to treat multiple myeloma.
