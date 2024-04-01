Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Acquired by Prio Wealth Limited Partnership

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 526 shares during the quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $11,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 134,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,532,000 after acquiring an additional 21,671 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter valued at $571,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 12.4% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 82.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 636 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. 80.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded down $4.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $245.43. 566,987 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,880,638. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $246.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.94. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $201.46 and a twelve month high of $256.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 95.22%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.43, for a total transaction of $173,104.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,159,958.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $485,520.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,380,645. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.43, for a total value of $173,104.42. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,159,958.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,662 shares of company stock valued at $4,094,554. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on ADP shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $267.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.58.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

