Avalanche Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $662.98 Million (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 1st. In the last week, Avalanche has traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar. Avalanche has a market cap of $19.85 billion and $662.98 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Avalanche coin can currently be bought for approximately $52.60 or 0.00075692 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00025985 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00009735 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00016891 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00004245 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001557 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00006551 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 436,106,176 coins and its circulating supply is 377,416,536 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

