Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVLNF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVLNF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 110,400 shares, a decline of 20.2% from the February 29th total of 138,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 126,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Avalon Advanced Materials Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:AVLNF traded down $0.00 on Monday, hitting $0.06. The stock had a trading volume of 268,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,270. Avalon Advanced Materials has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.08.

Avalon Advanced Materials Company Profile

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of rare metal and mineral properties primarily in Canada. The company focuses on exploring lithium, tantalum, cesium, indium, gallium, germanium, tin, yttrium, and zirconium deposits, as well as rare earth elements.

