Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVLNF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVLNF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 110,400 shares, a decline of 20.2% from the February 29th total of 138,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 126,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Avalon Advanced Materials Stock Down 4.8 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:AVLNF traded down $0.00 on Monday, hitting $0.06. The stock had a trading volume of 268,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,270. Avalon Advanced Materials has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.08.
Avalon Advanced Materials Company Profile
