Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) is Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management’s 7th Largest Position

Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,228 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the quarter. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up approximately 3.1% of Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management owned 0.24% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $9,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2,404.3% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 740.0% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

AVEM traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $58.21. 433,233 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,789. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.67 and a 200 day moving average of $54.90. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $50.65 and a 52 week high of $58.63.

About Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

