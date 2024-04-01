Axie Infinity 1-Day Volume Reaches $58.94 Million (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 1st. In the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded down 1% against the dollar. Axie Infinity has a total market cap of $1.49 billion and approximately $58.94 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Axie Infinity token can now be bought for approximately $10.42 or 0.00014927 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00007680 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00023245 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001747 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00014636 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $69,764.44 or 0.99929965 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000074 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $98.68 or 0.00141355 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About Axie Infinity

Axie Infinity (AXS) is a token. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,789,092 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 142,777,330.63866973 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 10.75002328 USD and is down -1.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 434 active market(s) with $40,008,955.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

