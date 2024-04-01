AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700,000 shares, a growth of 21.4% from the February 29th total of 1,400,000 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 427,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AXGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AxoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Thursday, December 7th.

Get AxoGen alerts:

View Our Latest Report on AXGN

Insider Buying and Selling at AxoGen

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other AxoGen news, VP Michael Patrick Donovan sold 36,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.81, for a total transaction of $319,891.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,587.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, VP Michael Patrick Donovan sold 36,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.81, for a total value of $319,891.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,587.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Gregory Gene Freitag sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 271,594 shares in the company, valued at $2,444,346. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 111,201 shares of company stock valued at $928,054 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in AxoGen by 7.2% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,921,033 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,799,000 after purchasing an additional 263,422 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in AxoGen by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,291,244 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,049,000 after acquiring an additional 118,764 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in AxoGen by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,478,521 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,393,000 after acquiring an additional 56,536 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its stake in AxoGen by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,423,335 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,241,000 after acquiring an additional 137,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in AxoGen by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,729,912 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,736,000 after acquiring an additional 187,205 shares in the last quarter. 80.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AxoGen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AXGN traded down $0.28 on Monday, hitting $7.79. 44,263 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,238. AxoGen has a 1-year low of $3.45 and a 1-year high of $10.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.61 million, a P/E ratio of -15.13 and a beta of 1.04.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $42.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.70 million. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 13.66% and a negative return on equity of 22.38%. Sell-side analysts predict that AxoGen will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

About AxoGen

(Get Free Report)

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes technologies for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair worldwide. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed peripheral nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments; and Axoguard HA+ Nerve Protector, a processed porcine submucosa ECM base layer with a hyaluronate-alginate gel coating designed to provide short- and long-term protection for peripheral nerve injuries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AxoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AxoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.