Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) Price Target Cut to C$14.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 27.97% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AYA. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Aya Gold & Silver from C$10.50 to C$13.25 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Desjardins set a C$13.25 price objective on shares of Aya Gold & Silver and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th.
View Our Latest Research Report on Aya Gold & Silver
Aya Gold & Silver Stock Down 6.2 %
Aya Gold & Silver Company Profile
Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Aya Gold & Silver
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Analysts are Bullish on These 4 Oversold Large Cap Stocks
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- 5 Tech Stocks to Buy Now, Ahead of the Q1 Reports
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- 5 Cheap Dividend Stocks: Which to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Aya Gold & Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aya Gold & Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.