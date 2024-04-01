Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) Price Target Cut to C$14.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 27.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AYA. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Aya Gold & Silver from C$10.50 to C$13.25 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Desjardins set a C$13.25 price objective on shares of Aya Gold & Silver and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th.

Aya Gold & Silver stock traded down C$0.72 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$10.94. 410,320 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,219. Aya Gold & Silver has a 52-week low of C$6.58 and a 52-week high of C$12.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.61 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 366.00 and a beta of 1.33.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

