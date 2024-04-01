Azelis Group NV (OTCMKTS:AZLGF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Azelis Group NV (OTCMKTS:AZLGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 171,800 shares, a decline of 20.9% from the February 29th total of 217,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 143.2 days.

Azelis Group Stock Performance

AZLGF stock remained flat at C$21.55 during trading on Monday. Azelis Group has a 1-year low of C$19.91 and a 1-year high of C$22.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$21.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$22.89.

About Azelis Group

Azelis Group NV engages in the distribution of specialty chemicals and food ingredients. It serves various segments in life sciences, including personal care, home care. industrial cleaning, pharmaceuticals, healthcare, food and nutrition, animal nutrition, agricultural, and environmental solutions; and industrial chemicals industry, such as CASE, advanced materials and additives, lubricants, metalworking fluids, electronics, essential and fine chemicals, textiles, leather, and paper applications.

