B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 (NASDAQ:RILYT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 (NASDAQ:RILYT – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a growth of 30.8% from the February 29th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ RILYT opened at $15.39 on Monday. B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 has a 12 month low of $11.27 and a 12 month high of $21.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.68.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.

About B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028

b. riley financial, inc. is a publicly traded, diversified financial services company which takes a collaborative approach to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private companies and high net worth individuals. the company operates through several wholly-owned subsidiaries, including b.

