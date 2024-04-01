Baker Chad R Acquires 300 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Baker Chad R increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,950 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Baker Chad R’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BDX. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Vest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 103,004 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,115,000 after acquiring an additional 22,207 shares during the period. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 5.1% in the third quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 16,640 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,113 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after acquiring an additional 6,190 shares during the period. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,043,000. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BDX traded down $3.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $244.05. 667,344 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,462,033. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $229.85 and a 52-week high of $287.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.66. The company has a market cap of $70.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.67, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.43.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 6.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BDX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $301.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total transaction of $67,197.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,348.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

