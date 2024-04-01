Baker Chad R Acquires 63,520 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Baker Chad R lifted its holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 197.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,520 shares during the period. Cloudflare accounts for about 1.8% of Baker Chad R’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Baker Chad R’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $7,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NET. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 6,065.0% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 1,976.9% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 2,422.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 30,214 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.03, for a total transaction of $2,297,170.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,539,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,034,195.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 277,376 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.17, for a total value of $28,062,129.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,545 shares in the company, valued at $3,899,597.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 30,214 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.03, for a total transaction of $2,297,170.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,539,316 shares in the company, valued at $117,034,195.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,079,809 shares of company stock valued at $101,239,047. Insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NET shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on Cloudflare from $94.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Cloudflare from $53.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cloudflare has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.50.

Cloudflare Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NET traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $95.66. 1,949,589 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,103,500. The firm has a market cap of $32.30 billion, a PE ratio of -174.40 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.68. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.90 and a 12 month high of $116.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.50.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 15.92% and a negative net margin of 14.19%. The company had revenue of $362.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.70 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cloudflare Company Profile

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

