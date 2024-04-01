Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX) Hits New 52-Week High at $30.10

Shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $30.10 and last traded at $30.10, with a volume of 30131 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.

Get Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S. A. alerts:

View Our Latest Report on BLX

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.61. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.21.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $77.79 million during the quarter. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 23.34%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This is a boost from Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.70%. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.’s dividend payout ratio is 43.86%.

Institutional Trading of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thomas White International Ltd. raised its stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 353,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 2.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,209 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $976,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. during the 3rd quarter worth about $630,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. during the third quarter worth $488,000. 19.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A., a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It also offers bilateral loans; structured loans including syndicated and clubbed, such as acquisition and pre-export financing, A/B loan financing, bridge loans, and liability management; and project financing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S. A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S. A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.