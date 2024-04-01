Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, HSBC cut shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.97.

Banco Santander-Chile Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Banco Santander-Chile stock opened at $19.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.23 and a 200-day moving average of $18.83. The stock has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.82. Banco Santander-Chile has a 52-week low of $16.89 and a 52-week high of $21.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $621.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.98 million. Banco Santander-Chile had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 10.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 105.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 115.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 4,603.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,963 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.42% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander-Chile Company Profile

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency-denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.

