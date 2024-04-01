Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSE:BCV) Insider Mario J. Gabelli Sells 2,000 Shares

Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSE:BCV – Get Free Report) insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 2,000 shares of Bancroft Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $31,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,178,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Bancroft Fund Price Performance

NYSE:BCV traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.96. The stock had a trading volume of 37,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,357. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.53. Bancroft Fund Ltd. has a 12-month low of $14.09 and a 12-month high of $18.11.

Bancroft Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bancroft Fund

Bancroft Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bulldog Investors LLP boosted its position in Bancroft Fund by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 22,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 7,202 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bancroft Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $712,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bancroft Fund by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 74,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 35,246 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Bancroft Fund by 409.3% in the 4th quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 92,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 74,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp purchased a new position in Bancroft Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $460,000. 22.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bancroft Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in convertible securities including convertible debt and convertible preferred stocks. The fund invests in stocks of companies across market capitalization.

