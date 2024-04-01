Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSE:BCV) Insider Mario J. Gabelli Sells 2,000 Shares

Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSE:BCV – Get Free Report) insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 2,000 shares of Bancroft Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $31,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,178,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Bancroft Fund Price Performance
NYSE:BCV traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.96. The stock had a trading volume of 37,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,357. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.53. Bancroft Fund Ltd. has a 12-month low of $14.09 and a 12-month high of $18.11.
Bancroft Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th.
Bancroft Fund Company Profile
Bancroft Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in convertible securities including convertible debt and convertible preferred stocks. The fund invests in stocks of companies across market capitalization.
