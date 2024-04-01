Bank of America Raises Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Price Target to $790.00

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Bank of America from $700.00 to $790.00 in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

CTAS has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $645.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $673.00 to $765.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $526.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cintas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Cintas from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $551.00 to $590.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $661.21.

Get Cintas alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Cintas

Cintas Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $687.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $69.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.45, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $624.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $570.08. Cintas has a one year low of $438.59 and a one year high of $704.84.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.26. Cintas had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 37.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Cintas will post 14.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.29%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 113.0% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 49 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 221.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 63.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cintas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.