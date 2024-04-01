Bank of America Reiterates Underperform Rating for Albany International (NYSE:AIN)

Bank of America restated their underperform rating on shares of Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $95.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock, down from their previous price target of $105.00.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AIN. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Albany International from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. TheStreet raised Albany International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Albany International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $110.50.

Albany International Stock Performance

Shares of AIN opened at $93.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.85. Albany International has a one year low of $78.20 and a one year high of $99.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.07 and a 200 day moving average of $89.37.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The textile maker reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.38. Albany International had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 9.68%. The business had revenue of $323.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Albany International’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Albany International will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

Albany International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.30%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Albany International

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AIN. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albany International in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Albany International by 244.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 462 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albany International in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. West Tower Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Albany International by 1,513.3% in the fourth quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Albany International during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albany International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the machine clothing and engineered composites businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, pulps, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles, as well as fiber cement and several other industrial applications.

Featured Articles

