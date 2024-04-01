Baron Financial Group LLC Cuts Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Baron Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 44 shares during the period. Baron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ADP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 94,265.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,770,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,617,256,000 after acquiring an additional 6,763,553 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth about $531,416,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth about $375,485,000. Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 24,743.9% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 987,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,780,000 after acquiring an additional 983,819 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,128,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $752,703,000 after acquiring an additional 905,043 shares during the period. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

In other news, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 694 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.43, for a total transaction of $173,104.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,687 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,159,958.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Don Mcguire sold 11,333 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $2,776,585.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,906 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,876,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,662 shares of company stock valued at $4,094,554. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $217.00 to $243.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.58.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $249.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $201.46 and a 52-week high of $256.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $246.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.00. The company has a market capitalization of $102.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.78.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 95.22%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 65.19%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Further Reading

