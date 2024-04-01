Baron Financial Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Baron Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for 1.5% of Baron Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Baron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $2,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 250,264.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,523,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,217,075,000 after acquiring an additional 9,520,067 shares in the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6,363.3% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,536,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,215,719,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497,603 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,140,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $505,181,000 after buying an additional 86,561 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 50,563.5% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 963,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $439,796,000 after purchasing an additional 961,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 399,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $202,889,000 after purchasing an additional 35,734 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of MDY stock opened at $553.98 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $524.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $488.85. The company has a market capitalization of $22.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $424.22 and a 12 month high of $558.34.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

